NCHD chairperson resigns

Islamabad: Chairperson for the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan submitted her resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi after serving the organisation for more than three years.

The president is the chief patron of the NCHD, a not-for-profit organisation with the mandate to transform lives by improving the people's access to basic education and healthcare in the country’s poorest communities.

There is no official word on whether the resignation has been accepted. In the letter of resignation, Razina Alam said it was the prerogative of the present government to appoint her successor of choice.

"During my stint at the NCHD, I made it a prestigious and lead agency, which made 3.96 million people literate and established schools in 100 seminaries and literacy centres in jails of the country," she said.

The NCHD chairperson also said during her tenure, the commission established the first training institute for literacy and non-formal education in Islamabad. "The training institute headed by hardcore professionals have developed training modules and learning courses," she said.