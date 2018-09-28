10 bogies of Khushal Khan Express derail

SANN (Dadu): Ten bogies of Peshawar bound Khushal Khan Khattack Express derailed near Sann on night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Rescue sources said 10 compartments of the 13 bogies passenger train derailed but no loss of life was reported. The passengers were sent to their destinations by nearby Indus Road after five hours. Both up and down tracks remained blocked due to the derailment however three relief trains were sent to the site of accident.

It may take 12 hours to restore the rail traffic. All other passenger and goods trains were running as per their schedule. Meanwhile other trains of this route were diverted towards Rohri. A probe into the accident has already been ordered.