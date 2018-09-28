17 federal ministries do not have websites

ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of a law by the national assembly in October 2017, the constitutional right to information is still elusive for Pakistanis who have no access to information about the functioning of the government departments and a recent research have made shocking revelation that in this age of internet, as many as 17 federal ministries did not even have a functioning website to facilitate the general public.

According to official figures about 30% Pakistanis are relying on internet and smartphones for information and absence of government on online platforms means zero facilitation to even educated tax payers. This is a breach of Article 19-A of the Constitution guaranteeing access to information by the state to its citizens and the Federal Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

While 17 of the total 46 federal ministries functional between the last day of the federal PML-N government and the start of the PTI government in 2018 did not even have websites, the remaining 27 that did, most failed spectacularly at complying with Section 5 of the RTI Act dealing with proactive disclosure requiring all federal public bodies, including federal ministries, in providing a set of a minimum of 39 categories of information.

The non-compliance to this clause results in impeding transparency, accountability and access to information. This also represents a failure by Pakistan to comply with its commitments made under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.10.02 relating to transparency, good governance and development related to implementation of policy and statutory guarantees on access to information.

While contacted, the Special Assistance to Prime Minister on media Iftikhar Durrani said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government will implement its manifesto promise on transparency and right to information. “We had promised that our government will ensure transparency and nothing will be kept secret from public. We will ensure that this promise is fulfilled just like it was done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last PTI tenure.” Durrani said PTI will ensure full implementation of federal RTI law.

The research study, conducted by the Islamabad-based Institute of Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), has been released on the eve of International Day for Universal Access to Information (IUDAI), which is globally commemorated every year on September 28. Titled ‘Impeding Transparency, Accountability and Access to Information: Inactive Government on Proactive Disclosure,’ the study maps the dereliction of duty by the federal government under the Federal Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, through an assessment of the state of compliance of statutory obligations of proactive information disclosure by the federal ministries of Pakistan.

“Right to information empowers citizens to optimally benefit from all recognized rights and to claim others. It also makes governments and public agencies accountable and transparent. Allowing people to seek and receive public documents serves as a critical tool for fighting corruption, enabling citizens to more fully participate in public life, making governments more efficient, encouraging investment, and helping persons exercise their fundamental human rights,” said Muhammad Aftab Alam, the Executive Director of IRADA while releasing the report.

“In Pakistan there hasn’t been available, until this study, an investigation into the compliance of public bodies in relations to the country’s second-generation RTI laws passed since 2013 and the federal law which was passed on 2017,” he added.

This study, co-authored by Muhammad Aftab Alam and Adnan Rehmat, specifically investigates compliance with the most progressive clause of the Federal Right of Access to Information, 2017 – Section 5: proactive disclosure of a set of 39 categories of information that each federal public body is required to provide to the people.

“Proactive disclosure is the action of making government and public bodies’ records or information available to citizens for review without their need to make a formal access request under access legislation, including RTI laws. Compliance with proactive disclosure requirements is the litmus test of the commitment to not just transparency and accountability but to good governance,” the report says.

The study shows that even among the 29 federal ministries online, most perform from bad to poor in terms of the set of 39 mandatory categories of information they must disclose proactively. Even the best performing federal ministry in this regard – the Ministry of Finance – scores less than 50% in terms of compliance with proactive disclosure requirements. The four worst performing ministries are in less than 20% compliance with the proactive disclosure requirements.

Even worse, most federal ministries fail to provide over half the categories of information on their website required under the proactive disclosure clause. Only five of the 39 categories of information are provided by a majority – around 80% – of the 29 ministries.

The definition of a ‘public body,’ given in the federal RTI law, encompasses all federal ministries, courts, parliament, and several incorporated and unincorporated bodies working under the federal statutes. As per the Act, each public body is required to publish and upload over internet, the information and records, mentioned in Section 5 within six months of the commencement of the Act.

Since the law was enacted in October 2, 2017, all ‘public bodies’ were supposed to proactively disclose this information by April 13, 2018. However, a big majority of public bodies still lag significantly behind in either ensuring their online presence or, if their websites exist, provide only a limited amount of information proactively.

The study assesses compliance of statutory obligations of proactive information disclosure by only the federal ministries from amongst all the federal public bodies to Identify federal ministries that maintain official web-based/online presence; Assess the state of proactive disclosure compliance by these ministries; and Rank the federal ministries in terms of compliance of obligations under Section 5 of the Act.