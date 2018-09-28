41 quack centres sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 41 centres of quacks. According to a press release issued, the PHC teams, along with officials of the district administration and police, had visited 175 treatment centres in Kasur, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Attock. Among the sealed centres, nine each were in Faisalabad and Khanewal, seven in Attock, five in Kasur, four each in Bhakkar and Gujrat, and three were in Bahawalnagar.