UK delegates meet Punjab CS

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani held a meeting with a delegation of the Justice System Support Programme led by British High Commission’s Rule of Law head Susan Lough at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Collaboration in the fields of provision of justice, rule of law and other sectors was discussed in the meeting. The chief secretary said the provincial police chief would be given full authority and then he would be made accountable. The delegates thanked the Punjab government for extending cooperation to their organisation.