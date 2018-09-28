LHC moved against hike in helmet prices

LAHORE: A petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court against the sale of helmets at exorbitant rates in the wake of the LHC ban on driving two-wheelers without wearing helmet. The petitioner-lawyer Muhammad Azhar Siddique said in his petition that after enhancement of traffic fines the helmet mafia has started selling helmets at excessive rates as its price has been doubled in two days. He requested the court to issue directions to the Punjab government to provide free helmets to the poor and take steps to lessen the price of helmet.