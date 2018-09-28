Fawad’s fiery speech sets off opposition walkout

ISLAMABAD: The members of opposition parties on Thursday staged a walkout from the proceedings of the National Assembly against use of ‘unparliamentary’ language by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry calling them ‘dacoits’ and ‘thieves’ who watched dance (mujra) with the looted money.

Later, the minister, however, regretted his attitude saying that he would apologise to the opposition members if he had hurt their feelings which followed an end to the boycott by the protesting members. “They should be ashamed of the way they plundered the national exchequer and played havoc with institutions,” the minister said while defending his tweet alleging that Syed Khurshid Shah recruited 800 employees in Radio Pakistan in a matter of three days.

Fawad Chaudhry said he would also request the prime minister to hang these corrupt people upside down by applying Saudi government’s formula. He said during the recent visit of Prime Minister mran Khan to Saudi Arabia, they were informed that on the directives of the Crown Prince, the Saudi authorities picked up 150 top corrupt people. “The Saudi authorities used to hang those people upside down in two groups,” he said. The protesting opposition members raised slogan of ‘Lota, Lota’ during Information Minister’s speech. “They recruited hundreds of their blue-eyed people in PIA, Radio Pakistan and Steel Mills,” he said alleging that a taxi driver from America was appointed as Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corpotation (PBC).

In the meanwhile, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar expunged the remarks being uttered by the minister terming them as unparliamentary. “You should not use unparliamentary words as it is your responsibility to run proceedings of the House,” the Speaker told the Information Minister. However, the Minister questioned as to how any other words could be used for dacoits. “They could have landed in the jail instead of coming to the Parliament had the law of the land dealing with the corrupt was applied on them,” he said. He also pointed out that the PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan got his brother and cousin appointed at the PIA stations in London and Paris. “The way the country was run in the last two decades will not be witnessed anymore,” he said.

As the minister was delivering his speech, the opposition members walked out of the House. The PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah said the minister used 'cheap' language for parliamentarians who are respectable people. “I am not calling anybody as cheap but I am saying that cheap language was used,” he said. He maintained that the opposition members would boycott the parliament till the minister apologises to them for using the 'unparliamentary' language. Backing their allies, the Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N members would also stage a boycott if the minister does not apologise for uttering objectionable remarks for members sitting on the opposition benches.

Later the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan brought the opposition members back to the proceedings. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry apologised to the opposition for his remarks.