Sarah Mahboob clinches Subh-e-Nau ladies title

KARACHI: Veteran female tennis player Sarah Mahboob added yet another feather to her cap as she clinched Subh-e-nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament title on Thursday evening at PSB Tennis Courts in Islamabad. Sarah is a veteran ladies player who has served Pakistan at different levels for many years. She defeated Sara Mansoor in a well-fought final.Sarah eventually won the title match 6-3, 6-3. She received Rs50,000, while Sara got Rs30,000.In Girls Under-10 final, Zainab Ali Raja beat Esha Zia in straight sets.
