CAS registers Russian appeal against ban

LAUSANNE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday registered an appeal by the Russian athletics federation (RUSAF) against its suspension from track and field’s governing body, the IAAF.

RUSAF’s appeal comes fast on the heels of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s lifting of the three-year ban on Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA).The appeal, CAS said, was “against the decision taken by the IAAF Council on July 27, 2018, in which the IAAF Council refused to reinstate RUSAF into full membership of the IAAF and resolved to extend RUSAF’s suspension until the next meeting of the IAAF Council which will take place in December 2018”.

“RUSAF seeks a ruling from CAS annulling the IAAF Council decision of July 27, 2018, and reinstating it to full IAAF membership as soon as possible.”CAS said it had opened an arbitration procedure.

Russian athletics chief Dmitry Shlyakhtin argues that the reasons for the ban of his organisation and its athletes, which the IAAF imposed in November 2015, are no longer pertinent as they were the same ones WADA used when it punished RUSADA.