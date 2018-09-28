Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ortiz fight off after former champ charged with rape

LOS ANGELES, California: Former welterweight world champion Victor Ortiz, arrested on suspicion of rape on Tuesday in Oxnard, California, won’t fight as scheduled on Sunday according to an Instagram post from intended opponent John Molina Jr.

Ortiz turned himself in on Tuesday after authorities filed a felony complaint against him alleging rape during a March 19 incident in which a woman told Oxnard police she was sexually assaulted inside a house.

Ventura County prosecutors said Ortiz was due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on October 1 to be arraigned on multiple charges related to the incident.His release on bail had seemed to leave open the possibility he would still fight on Sunday’s Premier Boxing Champions card in Ontario, California, but Molina posted the bout was off.

“Sorry to all my friends, family and fans,” Molina posted on Instagram. “I was more than ready for this fight ... I’ll be in the ring soon and I’ll be in the house Sunday.”Premier Boxing Champions said that a 10-round featherweight bout between Brandon Figueroa and Oscar Escandon would be the main event of the card which also features 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba.

Ortiz, 31, was the World Boxing Council welterweight world champion thanks to a bruising victory over Andre Berto when he took on challenger Floyd Mayweather in September of 2011.

Mayweather emerged with a controversial fourth-round knockout, stunning an apparently unprepared Ortiz with a barrage of blows after referee Joe Cortez had briefly stopped the bout to dock Ortiz a point for an intentional head butt.Ortiz, who has also appeared on the television reality sow “Dancing with the Stars” and in the movie “The Expendables 3,” has three wins, three defeats and one draw in the ring since then.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot