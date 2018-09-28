Wang demolishes Puig at Wuhan Open

WUHAN, China: Rising star Wang Qiang demolished Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 at the Wuhan Open in China on Thursday, cruising into the semi-finals to the delight of the home crowd.

The impressive victory was the 14th on the trot on home soil for Wang, who has said she wants to follow in the footsteps of China’s two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na.With the fans firmly behind her, Wang made a breathless start to the match, winning four games in a row and putting her Puerto Rican challenger on the back foot.

Puig switched gears and tried a more aggressive approach, but was unable to faze the local favourite.Wang was even more dominant in the second set and wrapped up the match in just over an hour, having already made history by becoming the first Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open, a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

Wang’s impressive run at Wuhan includes a shock victory in the second round over world number seven Karolina Pliskova.She will take on Anett Kontaveit — who knocked out Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 — in the first semi-final on Friday (today).

Earlier, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty had to dig deep to overcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, beating the Russian 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to secure her semi-final berth.Barty started strongly against the 39th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, taking the first set 6-2, but the Russian did not appear in a mood to give in too easily and made an aggressive recovery to take the second.

But the Aussie, who has been impressive in her run to the final four at Wuhan, then regained her grip on the close encounter.Barty pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament on Wednesday when she knocked out Wimbledon champion and world number three Angelique Kerber in straight sets.