Asian Junior Championship: Four Pak players move into semi-finals

KARACHI: Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah moved into the semi-finals of their respective categories in the 25th Asian Junior Individual Championship in Chennai, India, on Thursday.

In the under-19 category quarters, Abbas defeated Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6. He will face top seed Siow Yee Xian from Malaysia in the semis. Uzair Shaukat beat Rahul Baitha in a match for 9-16 places. He is now up against Pheshant Sri Nagesh of Malaysia.

In the under-17 category quarters, Haris thrashed unseeded Prithvi Singh of India 11-7, 11-9, 11-6. He is now to face top seed Danial Nurhaqiem Bin Shahrul Izham from Malaysia in the semis. Asad Ullah Khan lost in a match for 9-16 places against Sankalp Anand 9-11, 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 4-11. He will play against Veer Chotrani for 13-16 places.

In under-15 quarters, Hamza won against Tse Jat of Hong Kong 10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. He will play against top seed Andrik Lim Kai Shan of Malaysia in the semis.

Ashab Irfan was beaten by second seed Joachim Chuah Han Wen of Malaysia 12-10, 2-11, 9-11, 9-11 in the quarters. He faces Ameeshenraj Chandaran of Malaysia in a match for 5-8 places.

In the under-13 category quarters, Anas defeated Ayaan Vaziralli of India 6-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4. He will face Tam Tsz Shing from Hong Kong in the semis.