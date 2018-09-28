Fri September 28, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Rofin shares lead with top trio in UMA-CNS Open

KARACHI: They call him Tiger. Mostly because Rofin Shamim, an unheralded local pro, is very much a Tiger Woods lookalike.

But that’s where the resemblance ended.Until Thursday that is.Rofin finally showed that he also has some golfing skills when he shared the lead with three leading stars of national golf on the opening day of the prestigious UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Rofin and the trio of Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal, Waheed Baloch and Muhammad Asfhaque all carded impressive scores of four-under 68 to head the leader-board after the opening round of the Rs5 million championship.

The quartet was followed by the trio of Matloob Ahmed, Amjad Yousuf and Safdar Khan – all of them at 69.Another trio consisting of Shahid Javed, Zubair Khan and Muhammad Sajjad were at 70. Following them were the duo of Moazzam Siddique and Yasir Rashid at 71.

The highlight of day’s play was provided by Pakistan Navy’s Ansar Mehmood, who made a spectacular hole-in-one in the opening round, to win a brand new Suzuki Ciaz. Ansar finished with a par round of 72 along with seven other players including Hamza Amin, Shakir Khokhar, Talib Hussain, Rafiq Ahmed, Muhammad Naqas, Zulfiqar Ali and Muhammad Afzal.

A total of 94 pros competed in the opening round of the 72-hole championship which would be preceded by the US$300,000 UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Championship. The four-day championship will be played from October 11-14 and will mark the return of the Asian Tour to Pakistan for the first time in 11 years.

Meanwhile, in the amateurs category, M Sharif of Pakistan Navy took a two-stroke lead by carded an impressive score of one-under par 71. He was followed by Captain Atif Shah (73), Waqas Burki (74), Muhammad Saqib (74), Zubair Hussain (74) and Ashiq Hussain (74).

