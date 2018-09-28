I didn’t think 239 was enough: Mushfiqur

DUBAI: Mushfiqur Rahim’s face was expressionless as he started taking questions from a room full of journalists mostly from his own country.

Unlike the Bangladeshi reporters, who weren’t even trying to conceal their joy after the Tigers’ famous Asia Cup win against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night, Mushfiqur pretended as if it was business as usual.But it wasn’t business as usual. Far from it.

Mushfiqur had played one of his ODI career’s best knocks to guide Bangladesh into the final of the six-nation contest. At one point in time, Bangladesh were 12-3 and Pakistan were threatening to run all over them.

But Mushfiqur’s brilliant 99 rescued them. Asked whether he was disappointed on missing out on what could have been a well-deserved century, Mushfiqur, the first Bangladeshi to fall on 99, said: “To be honest, after winning, I am not hurting anymore,” he told reporters after the game.

“If I scored a century, and we scored 260 but lost the match, I wouldn’t have felt good. This is not just lip service, but comes from my heart.”But he was upset for losing his wicket after Pakistan managed to restrict Bangladesh to 239.

“My disappointment [at getting out] was heightened because, as I kept saying after going into the dressing room, as a set batsman I should have batted at least until the 48th over.“With the bowling quality they have even at the death, it is not easy to hit when you are new to the crease. We barely scored 100 runs in the last 20 overs.

“I didn’t think 239 was enough. For me the target was at least 260 in these conditions to make it competitive. I thought Pakistan were capable enough with Shoaib Malik in sublime form.

“This [innings] is definitely top five. We needed one partnership badly at that time,” said Mushfiq, who played the lead role in a 144-run partnership with Mohammad Mithun. “The unavailability of Shakib and Tamim, the fact that we were three down early, it certainly makes it special. Also, Pakistan’s attack, their understanding of these conditions, those factors contribute to make it an important win.”

Hailing the role of Mithun, who had partnered Rahim in a big stand in that first game as well, he said, “The wicket was pretty good to bat on and we knew that with the quality Pakistan had with the new ball we might lose a couple of early wickets. But the way we bounced back was important.

“I should credit Mithun as well because the way he batted – he played very well in the first game and was under pressure in the next two games – but the way he backed himself was great from a young cricketer, seeing him play his shots.”

Meanwhile, Mashrafe Mortaza, the captain, was all praise for his team following the 37-run triumph against Pakistan. “We can be proud of our fielding today,” he said at the post-match presentation. “After a long time we have seen this quality of fielding from Bangladesh.

“Hopefully the boys can understand that fielding is very important in any sort of games and can continue. We still need to improve a bit of our batting and bowling in some part.”