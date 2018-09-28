Walk the talk

According to media reports, developed countries have caused more harm to the environment than developing countries. While their carbon emissions remain higher, they are among the least vulnerable countries against the impact of climate change. It merits a mention that no headway was made at the six-day COP24 meeting in Bangkok, which ended on September 9, 2018. The meeting was designed to complete preparations on concrete guidelines for implementing the Paris Agreement.

All eyes will now turn to the next round of talks scheduled for December in Poland, which will require more work than was being hoped. The meeting confirmed what many observers have warned: major world powers are willing to talk the talk, but few are willing to do their part to halt climate change. The objective to keep global temperature increase under two degrees Celsius by the end of the century remains under threat due to constant inaction. The world would see some major catastrophes if no steps are taken on an urgent basis.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar