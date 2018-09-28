Descon conducts workshops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: As part of their dedication to upholding the highest standards in customer service, Descon Oxychem Limited organised Customer Success Workshops (CSWs) in Lahore, Karachi & Faisalabad in August & September.
These CSWs consisted of interactive sessions on Hydrogen Peroxide Design & Applications, Process Reliability, and Descon’s QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) policy. The sessions also highlighted Descon’s future plans to increase their production capacity of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical that is essential to the textile industry.
Lahore: As part of their dedication to upholding the highest standards in customer service, Descon Oxychem Limited organised Customer Success Workshops (CSWs) in Lahore, Karachi & Faisalabad in August & September.
These CSWs consisted of interactive sessions on Hydrogen Peroxide Design & Applications, Process Reliability, and Descon’s QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) policy. The sessions also highlighted Descon’s future plans to increase their production capacity of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical that is essential to the textile industry.
Comments