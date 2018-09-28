PHMA elects office bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) on Thursday announced the election of Muhammad Jawed Bilwani as the central chairman of the body for the third term.

The PHMA, in a statement, said Adil Butt and Umair Ghulam Muhammad had been elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman unopposed, respectively for 2018-2019 tenure. Umair Ghulam Muhammad, vice chairman (central), will also head the zonal committee as zonal chairman while, Altaf Hussain and Bashir A Ghaffar have been elected zonal senior vice chairman and zonal vice chairman respectively, the statement said.

It further added that Adil Butt, senior vice chairman (central), wouls also head the zonal committee as zonal chairman, while Kashif Zia and Sheikh Mohammad Sarwat Kapoor had been elected zonal senior vice chairman and zonal vice chairman, respectively.