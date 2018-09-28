CNG industry slams gas price hike

KARACHI: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Thursday rejected 40 percent hike in the tariff of gas, terming it the final nail in the coffin of the troubled compressed natural gas (CNG) industry.

“The closure of CNG industry will lay waste to investment worth of Rs450 billion, while leaving thousands jobless,” Iftikar Ahmed, the newly-elected chairman of the APCNGA said in a statement.

Speaking to the association’s Annual General Meeting after being elected, Ahmed said the closure of the CNG industry would increase oil import bill damaging foreign exchange reserves and adding to the uncontrollable deficit.

He called upon the government to protect CNG sector otherwise the cost of public transport and transportation of goods will jump while masses would have to switch to petrol resulting in heavy losses.