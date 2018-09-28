Karachi seen as future investment hub

KARACHI: The metropolis has become the focus of foreign investment, which was a positive sign, while investment from Japan and Central Asian countries would create more employment opportunities in the economic hub of Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

“Sindh, particularly Karachi, was attracting local and foreign investment due to improved law and order situation,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Anti-Corruption and Law, said addressing a conference on “Bridging the Gap Between Traditional and Emerging Economies”. The event was organised by Pakistan Block Chain at a local hotel.

Assuring investors of a more conducive environment for investment, Wahab said it was the prime directive of his top leadership was to introduce innovation and transparency across key institution like anti-corruption, health, information, education etc.