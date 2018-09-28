Extension in returns filing date urged

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded extension in the last date for filing income tax returns by one month up to October 31, 2018.

In his letters to Minister for Finance Asad Umer and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muffasar Atta Malik said that many of the members have been facing a lot of difficulties in understanding the newly introduced IRIS ADX software and are finding it difficult to submit their income tax returns through this software for offline tax filings, which is consuming a lot of time, whereas the deadline to submit returns will end on September 30, 2018.