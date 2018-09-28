Forex reserves drop to $15.521bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 1.70 percent to $15.521 billion as of September 19, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves stood at $15.790 billion in the previous week. Forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $293 million to $9.036 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments, it said.
The forex reserves held by commercial banks increased to $6.485 billion from $6.461 billion in previous week.
