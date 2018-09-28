Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IR offices to remain open on Sept 30 for tax collection

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all officers and staff of the Inland Revenue to observe extending working hours and perform their duty till midnight on Sunday, September 30, 2018 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and

taxes, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

Sources in the FBR said the directives have been issued to ensure maximum revenue collection by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The FBR, which was under heavy criticism in the past by the sitting government, is ensuring to achieve at least 28 percent in the first quarter of the total target set for the fiscal year.

The FBR notification said all Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) would remain open and observe extending working hours till 8:00pm on Saturday, September 29, 2018 and till 12:00 midnight on Sunday, September 30, 2018 to facilitate the taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes and filing of income tax returns and statements. It also directed chief commissioners of RTOs and LTUs concerned to establish liaison with the SBP and authorised branches of the NBP to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on September 30 to the SBP on the same date.

Meanwhile, All the Customs stations across the country will also observe extending working hours on September 29 and September 30 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes.

A notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that all the Customs collectorates would remain open till 8:00pm on Saturday, September 29 and till 10:00pm on Sunday, September 30 for the collection of duty and taxes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot