IR offices to remain open on Sept 30 for tax collection

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all officers and staff of the Inland Revenue to observe extending working hours and perform their duty till midnight on Sunday, September 30, 2018 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and

taxes, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

Sources in the FBR said the directives have been issued to ensure maximum revenue collection by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The FBR, which was under heavy criticism in the past by the sitting government, is ensuring to achieve at least 28 percent in the first quarter of the total target set for the fiscal year.

The FBR notification said all Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) would remain open and observe extending working hours till 8:00pm on Saturday, September 29, 2018 and till 12:00 midnight on Sunday, September 30, 2018 to facilitate the taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes and filing of income tax returns and statements. It also directed chief commissioners of RTOs and LTUs concerned to establish liaison with the SBP and authorised branches of the NBP to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on September 30 to the SBP on the same date.

Meanwhile, All the Customs stations across the country will also observe extending working hours on September 29 and September 30 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes.

A notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that all the Customs collectorates would remain open till 8:00pm on Saturday, September 29 and till 10:00pm on Sunday, September 30 for the collection of duty and taxes.