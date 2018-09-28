Stocks end down on dismal outlook reports

Stocks on Thursday failed to stay afloat as dismal reports on macroeconomic outlook took the wind out of investors’ sails, raising concerns on how the government is going to weather the brewing fiscal storms, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed lower amid pressure in scrips across the board after Asiain Development Bank’s (ADB) dismal projections for growth and consumer price index (CPI) inflation rang alarm bells on macroeconomic situation.

“Fitch report placing Pakistan on the negative list for external financing risks, tougher IMF conditions on loan and NEPRA approvals over electricity price hike played a catalyst role in bearish close,” Mehanti added. He said banking stocks outperformed on likely surge in State Bank of Pakistan’s key policy rate tomorrow (Saturday).

Further, investors also awaited any news regarding today’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting, Badar added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.14 percent or 58.11 points to close at 40,851.80 points, while its KSE-30 shares index lost 0.11 percent or 22.41 points to end at 19,882.15 points.

As many as 369 scrips were astir today, of which 112 ascended, 240 descended, and 17 maintained the status quo. The ready market volumes stood at 149.352 billion shares as compared to the turnover of 126.442 billion shares in the last session.

Shumaila Badar, research head at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the news that China was willing to bridge trade gap between two countries spurred positive sentiments; however ADB’s downward revision of growth target to only 4.80 percent for FY19 filled the investors with concerns. “We expect the market to remain mixed ahead of monetary policy announcement at the end of the week,” Badar said.

The market recouped on the development that International Monetary Fund team has arrived on an eight-day visit and would meet officials of the financial ministry. They will discuss future course of economic reforms and measures to deal with the twin deficits with an aim to reduce it by bigger margin to help boost economy.

However, some of the investors took cautious approach after Fitch Rating Agency’s associate director, in an interview, said the new government had to face difficult times and several challenges especially the current account deficit which had almost tripled in last three years.

The government has several option to raise external financing including Saudia Arabia, China and IMF to shore up the falling foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs99.21 to close at Rs2399.21/share, and Bhanero Textile, up Rs39.63 to finish at Rs832.38/share, turned out to be the highest gainers.

On the other hand, Rafhan Maize, down Rs380.00 to close at Rs7220.00/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs63.34 to close at Rs1203.49/share, emerged as the top losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 12.133 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.93 to close at Rs28.97/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited, registering a turnover of 5.295 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.12 to end at Rs5.21/share.