Rupee firm

KARACHI: The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 124.24 per dollar on the back of dull dollar demand from importers and the corporate sector.

The currency was stable. There was no major variation in the exchange rate, according to dealers. The rupee traded weaker in the open market due to fresh surge in dollar demand. It closed at 125.80 against the dollar, compared with previous close of 125.60.