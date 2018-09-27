tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The wife of former attorney general of Pakistan Hafiz SA Rehman died Wednesday and her funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday (September 29) at 10.00 am at ground F-10/1 near Khursheed Market, Street No 30, Islamabad.
She is the mother of Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman advocate, Faras Rehman and Asadur Rehman and sister-in-law of Bureau Chief Jang Islamabad Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Hafiz Saleem Khalil, Hafiz Naseem Khalil and SP Police Rawalpindi Aamir Khalil.
