Obituary

ISLAMABAD: The wife of former attorney general of Pakistan Hafiz SA Rehman died Wednesday and her funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday (September 29) at 10.00 am at ground F-10/1 near Khursheed Market, Street No 30, Islamabad.

She is the mother of Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman advocate, Faras Rehman and Asadur Rehman and sister-in-law of Bureau Chief Jang Islamabad Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Hafiz Saleem Khalil, Hafiz Naseem Khalil and SP Police Rawalpindi Aamir Khalil.