Pakistan, Japan parliaments agree to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan and House of Representative of Japan have agreed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation in the areas of Legislation and Parliamentary practices to further improve parliamentary performance by sharing experiences.

In this regard, a delegation of senior officers of the Senate, led by Secretary Senate Amjed Parvez Malik currently visiting Japan, held meeting with Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Japanese Parliament and other high ranking officials of the Legislative Wings of the Parliament of Japan.

The delegation, which also includes Justice (R) Muhammad Raza Khan, Adviser Senate and Deputy Secretary Senate Abdul Fattah Ujjan, is on a four day visit to study legislative support services of the Japanese Parliament.

The visit is sponsored by IPU under a MoU signed between Pakistan and IPU. During the meeting with Japanese counterpart, Secretary Senate informed about the overall parliamentary system as well as the recent developments.

He said that dynamics of functioning of the Parliament are fast changing and the requirement of the Parliament in legislation has also increased and there is growing need for dedicated legislative drafting facility within the Parliament. He underscored the need for enhancing the capacity of the parliamentary staff through frequent exchanges.