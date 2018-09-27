Govt under scathing attack in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The government came under scathing attack in the Senate Wednesday from the opposition for allegedly making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) controversial and burdening masses with indirect taxes and unleashing gas price bomb on them.

Opposition senators were hopeful the government would clarify its position on CPEC on the floor of the House, as one of them urged Finance Minister Asad Umar to withdraw indirect taxes, restore Rs305 billion under PSDP and also revive subsidy on certain items.

State Minister for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar could not take unnecessary blame on his party especially the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Finance Minister Asad Umar, and rose, challenging the opposition to ‘settle the score’ as to who was to be blamed for the sinking economy; PPP, PML-N or PTI.

Opposition senators realised the situation and started protesting that the minister could not break the parliamentary traditions by responding to the points raised by a particular senator and instead should go a wind up at the end of the debate.

However, Azhar repeatedly urged the chair to permit him to respond to the reservations expressed by PPP Senator Sherry. However, the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked the minister to respond to those points during wind up of the debate Friday. “Don’t talk tall or have some guts to listen”, retorted Azhar amid opposition’s protest, which knew that a reply from the minister on the current state of economy was going to bring them nothing appreciative of their previous governments.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz made it crystal clear to the opposition that they must not forget that if the country was at verge of complete economic melt-down today, it was because of past two governments of PPP and PML-N. “When we took over, the condition of economy was not worse rather it was near complete collapse. Let me say ‘the economy was not inside ICU but it was on surgery table,” he contended.

He said that exports hit a record low, which was due to closure of industry, adding this is how the former PML-N regime ran the economy through figure fudging in order to befool masses. He said that his party did not opt for more borrowing and instead trying to introduce economic reforms though the mini budget. Earlier, opposition lawmakers took refuge under the shadow of ‘parliamentary traditions’ in order to avoid embarrassment after State Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar rolled up his sleeves for a tit-for-tat response to their reservations on the mini budget.