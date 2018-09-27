Balochistan FC recovers cache of arms, ammunition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan during an intelligence based operation (IBO) on Wednesday recovered cache of arms and ammunition from the Suraf area near Kahan.
Recovered ammunition includes anti-tank mines, explosives and mortar rounds, a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations said.
