Thu September 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Abbasi asks SC to put his, Tareen’s pleas before full bench

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Abbassi on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Court to place his review petition as well as review petition of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen before a full court for being a matter of public importance.

He has filed a Civil Miscelanous Application (CMA) under Order XI read with Order XXXIII, Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 for constitution of a Full Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab will take up today (Thursday) review petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leader Jahangir Tareen, who was disqualified on December 15 last year as well as of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, who sought to overturn the judgement exonerating PTI chief Imran Khan from all corruption charges.

In his review petition filed in the Supreme Court, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had contended that he could not present legal instruments and specific documents regarding his trust Shiny View Limited (SVL) and his property Hyde House in the earlier round of litigation because these were not in his personal knowledge, possession or control.

On Dec 15, 2017, the Supreme Court had absolved Imran Khan of all allegations of corruption but disqualified Mr Tareen for mis-declaration under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution--the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was held ineligible to hold any public office for life in the Panama Papers leaks case.

