Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief attends International Seapower Symposium in US

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited USA to attend 23rd International Seapower Symposium-2018 (ISS) held at US Naval War College Newport.

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation. During ISS, bilateral meetings between chief of the Naval Staff and senior International Naval dignitaries including naval chiefs of Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, PLA (N) and Turkey were also held to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the discussions, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi briefed the participants on Maritime Perspective of Pakistan with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security. The Admiral underscored the challenges to Indian Ocean security and mentioned about Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) which is aimed to shoulder international obligations towards safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

The purpose of ISS is to provide a forum for senior international naval leaders to discuss common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation. Discussions at ISS would further strengthen the efforts to enhance cooperation in countering piracy, providing disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, coordinating search rescue at sea including submarine rescue, planning conducting coalition military operations and joint law enforcement to counter arms, drugs and human trafficking as well as fisheries and pollution violations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot