Naval chief attends International Seapower Symposium in US

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited USA to attend 23rd International Seapower Symposium-2018 (ISS) held at US Naval War College Newport.

The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation. During ISS, bilateral meetings between chief of the Naval Staff and senior International Naval dignitaries including naval chiefs of Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, PLA (N) and Turkey were also held to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the discussions, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi briefed the participants on Maritime Perspective of Pakistan with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security. The Admiral underscored the challenges to Indian Ocean security and mentioned about Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) which is aimed to shoulder international obligations towards safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

The purpose of ISS is to provide a forum for senior international naval leaders to discuss common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation. Discussions at ISS would further strengthen the efforts to enhance cooperation in countering piracy, providing disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, coordinating search rescue at sea including submarine rescue, planning conducting coalition military operations and joint law enforcement to counter arms, drugs and human trafficking as well as fisheries and pollution violations.