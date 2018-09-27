Special Committee: Opposition finalises 10 names

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly has finalised 10 names for the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of rigging in the elections 2018.

The opposition proposed the names of Saradar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal from the PML-N, Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar from PPP, Amir Haider Khan Hoti from the ANP and Maulana Abdul Wasay from JUI-F.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the opposition parties that was chaired by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and attended by the PPP, ANP and MMA. Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Syed Khursheed Shah said the Special Committee comprised 20 members that included 10 member each from government and opposition. “We have finalised our 10 names for the committee and forwarded it to the government,” he said.

He said the Special Committee would be headed by the government nominee.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the government finalised the name of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Aamir Dogar while each member from its coalition partners comprising BAP, GDA, MQM and BNP would also be taken in the committee.