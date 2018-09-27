Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption

National

AY
Asim Yasin
September 27, 2018

Special Committee: Opposition finalises 10 names

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly has finalised 10 names for the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of rigging in the elections 2018.

The opposition proposed the names of Saradar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal from the PML-N, Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar from PPP, Amir Haider Khan Hoti from the ANP and Maulana Abdul Wasay from JUI-F.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the opposition parties that was chaired by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and attended by the PPP, ANP and MMA. Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Syed Khursheed Shah said the Special Committee comprised 20 members that included 10 member each from government and opposition. “We have finalised our 10 names for the committee and forwarded it to the government,” he said.

He said the Special Committee would be headed by the government nominee.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the government finalised the name of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Aamir Dogar while each member from its coalition partners comprising BAP, GDA, MQM and BNP would also be taken in the committee.

