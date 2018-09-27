Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

National

SK
Sohail Khan
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as SAPM challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was requested on Wednesday to restrain Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari from working as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

Muhammad Adil Chatta and Mirza Abdul Moiz Beg filed a joint petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the appointment of Zulfiqar Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

The petitioners have made Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as respondents.

They prayed the apex court to declare void the notification issued on September 14, 2018 regarding appointment of Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

They recalled that the Supreme Court in Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri verses Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2013 SC 413) held that the petitioner has acquired the citizenship of Canada and has taken an oath inter alia to pledge his loyalty and allegiance to Canada which disqualifies him from contesting elections to Parliament in view of the bar contained in Article 63 (1) © of the Constitution which has been elaborately discussed in the case of Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi verses Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2012 SC 1089)

“In view of this it is evident that individuals who possess dual citizenship, are disqualified from becoming members of the Parliament, thereby rendering them disqualified to serve as Federal or Minister of State”, the petitioners contended.

They further submitted that it is a matter of record that Zulfiqar Bukhari is a British citizen, holding passport number 518157071 and this has been acknowledged by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview on Geo news Capital Talk on June 26, 2018.

The petitioners further submitted that it is a cardinal principle of law and justice that ‘what cannot be done directly, cannot be done indirectly. They further contended that a person who is otherwise disqualified to become a Member of Parliament and therefore ineligible to become a minister and cannot be given the status of Minister of State by appointing him as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

The petitioners prayed the apex court to declare void the notification issued on September 14, 2018 regarding appointment of Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot