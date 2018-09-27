Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as SAPM challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was requested on Wednesday to restrain Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari from working as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

Muhammad Adil Chatta and Mirza Abdul Moiz Beg filed a joint petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the appointment of Zulfiqar Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

The petitioners have made Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as respondents.

They prayed the apex court to declare void the notification issued on September 14, 2018 regarding appointment of Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

They recalled that the Supreme Court in Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri verses Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2013 SC 413) held that the petitioner has acquired the citizenship of Canada and has taken an oath inter alia to pledge his loyalty and allegiance to Canada which disqualifies him from contesting elections to Parliament in view of the bar contained in Article 63 (1) © of the Constitution which has been elaborately discussed in the case of Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi verses Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2012 SC 1089)

“In view of this it is evident that individuals who possess dual citizenship, are disqualified from becoming members of the Parliament, thereby rendering them disqualified to serve as Federal or Minister of State”, the petitioners contended.

They further submitted that it is a matter of record that Zulfiqar Bukhari is a British citizen, holding passport number 518157071 and this has been acknowledged by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview on Geo news Capital Talk on June 26, 2018.

The petitioners further submitted that it is a cardinal principle of law and justice that ‘what cannot be done directly, cannot be done indirectly. They further contended that a person who is otherwise disqualified to become a Member of Parliament and therefore ineligible to become a minister and cannot be given the status of Minister of State by appointing him as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

