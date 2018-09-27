IGP suspends traffic wardens for torturing citizen

PESHAWAR: The inspector general of police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered suspension of traffic sergeants and conducting an inquiry against them for torturing a citizen on the road.

A video of the two traffic sergeants torturing and abusing a citizen went viral on social media after passers-by filmed the incident.

The cops can be seen dragging, beating the man and hurling abuses at him. The IGP took notice of the incident. He suspended the cops and directed the officers concerned to launch an inquiry against them.