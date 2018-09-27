Hawker seeks arrest of robbers

NOWSHERA: A hawker on Wednesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief to take steps to arrest the robbers who had robbed him in a day earlier.

Mukamil Shah reported to the police he was returning on his motorbike after selling the newspaper when unidentified armed men intercepted him and snatched Rs2000 and mobile phone from him at gunpoint. He added the robbers also took away his motorcycle (FC-8827).

Hawkers’ Union Association office-bearers including, Sher Zaman Khan, Abdul Haleem and Fayaz Khan said that it was second robbery incident in the current month. They asked Inspector General of the Police Salahuddin Mahsud to bring the culprits to justice.