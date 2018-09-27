Traders observe shutdown

CHITRAL: The traders and shopkeepers on Wednesday observed a complete shutdown in the town to protest alleged harassment by the administration.

They threatened to launch a protest movement for the acceptance of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, Traders Association President Shabbir Ahmad alleged that the administration was harassing shopkeepers on different pretexts. He said the district administration was creating problems for traders instead of facilitating them.

“We are already facing losses. The administration is sealing shops and other outlets for allegedly selling substandard stuff,” he said, adding, the traders had already been facing problems due to increase in prices of essential items. “The businesses already suffered after they made the traffic one-way in the bazaar. And then they started imposing fines and sealing shops on the charges of selling substandard and expired items,” he maintained.

He added that the officials had been declaring different commodities of daily use as expired without carrying out a laboratory test.

Maulana Israruddin Alhilal, Noor Mohammad, Maulana Gulabuddin and Muhammad Kausar advocate also spoke on the occasion. The representatives of the drivers’ union also announced to observe a strike today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the traders.