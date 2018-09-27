Jeep rally held to highlight tourism potential in KP

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) on Wednesday organised 4x4 Jeep Rally from Bab-e-Khyber to Swabi to promote tourism and highlight the potential and vital importance of tourism among the public of the province and the outer world.

Over 70 jeeps of the Frontier 4x4 Club participated in the rally. It started from the historic Bab-e-Khyber in Khyber tribal district and Peshawar and reached Swabi after passing through Nowshera, Jehangira and other towns located on Grand Trunk Road.

From Swabi, the jeep racers embarked on their journey towards Peshawar where the thrilling activity culminated.

TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was the chief at the launching ceremony. Frontier 4x4 Club President Babar Khan, police and other officials were also present.Speaking on the occasion, MD Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the jeep rally was organised as part of activities being held in connection with the World Tourism Day.