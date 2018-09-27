Fuel adjustment: Power consumers to pay Rs1.6/unit extra in Oct

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed an increase of Rs1.16/unit in electricity tariff for all the power distribution companies except K-Electric on account of fuel price adjustment for August 2018.

This increase has been made, as in August the cost of fuel was high while the power consumers were charged with low rates, so this adjustment increase has been made to recover that amount, the power regulator said. Ex-Wapda Discos would charge this Rs1.16/unit increase in electricity bills of October 2018.

The tariff adjustment/increase will however, not be applicable on lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units in a month and K-Electric.

Nepra took the decision in a public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the power distribution companies (Discos).

The CPPA, in its petition, sought Rs1.4931/unit increase in tariff for August. CPPA told the power regulator that actual cost of electricity generation stood at Rs6.248/unit against the reference fuel price of Rs4.755/unit, registering an increase of Rs1.4931/unit. Ex-Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) discos would be able to collect an additional Rs16 billion from electricity consumers in their next month bills as a result of the latest tariff adjustment. Ex-Wapda discos include Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur and Tribal Areas electric supply companies.