17 federal ministries do not have websites

ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of a law by the national assembly in October 2017, the constitutional right to information is still elusive for Pakistanis who have no access to information about the functioning of the government departments and a recent research have made shocking revelation that in this age of internet, as many as 17 federal ministries did not even have a functioning website to facilitate the general public.

According to official figures about 30% Pakistanis are relying on internet and smartphones for information and absence of government on online platforms means zero facilitation to even educated tax payers. This is a breach of Article 19-A of the Constitution guaranteeing access to information by the state to its citizens and the Federal Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

While 17 of the total 46 federal ministries functional between the last day of the federal PML-N government and the start of the PTI government in 2018 did not even have websites, the remaining 27 that did, most failed spectacularly at complying with Section 5 of the RTI Act dealing with proactive disclosure requiring all federal public bodies, including federal ministries, in providing a set of a minimum of 39 categories of information.

The non-compliance to this clause results in impeding transparency, accountability and access to information. This also represents a failure by Pakistan to comply with its commitments made under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.10.02 relating to transparency, good governance and development related to implementation of policy and statutory guarantees on access to information.

When contacted, the Special Assistance to Prime Minister on media Iftikhar Durrani said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government will implement its manifesto promise on transparency and right to information.