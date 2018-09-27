Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eden Housing Society scam: Main accused arrested from Dubai, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the son-in-law of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry had been arrested from Dubai in a case regarding the multi-billion Eden Housing Society scam, which he termed a major breakthrough.

Talking to journalists here, the minister termed the arrest of Murtaza Amjad by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the UAE a major success in the government’s campaign for accountability. He pointed out the warrant for his arrest were issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Fawad claimed that former CJP Chaudhry had made the shocking decision by hearing a case regarding the housing scheme himself, and later gave ‘relief’ to its owners because they were the in-laws of his daughter.

The minister went on to say that others having their names in the case included Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and the father-in-law of his daughter.

He was confident that some concrete development about the arrest of the other accused was expected today. He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought a report regarding arrests in the case within 24 hours.

The media reports said that the affected people of the Eden Housing Society on Sunday last held a demonstration outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging him to help them recover their hard-earned money, allegedly looted by the group that had launched the housing scheme.

The protesters demanded that the PTI government should bring Eden Housing group owner Dr Amjad and others back from Canada and recover the looted money from them or ensure the group must complete the project and hand them over the houses and plots promised to them. There are at 200-300 affected people of the group. Dr Amjad and his two sons had managed to flee the country in April last and travel to Canada, for, the Ministry of Interior had not put their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) despite request made by NAB.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot