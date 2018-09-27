Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hanif Abbasi, Jhakrani to face NAB inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved holding inquiry against senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former federal minister Ijaz Jhakrani and senior PML-N leader from Rawalpindi Hanif Abbasi, who served as vice chairman of Punjab Sports Board.

The Executive Board of the NAB also approved inquiry against ex-commissioner Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaur Rehman, who is younger brother of Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB was held headed by its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal here Wednesday, which approved holding of 17 inquiries, 2 investigations and filing of four corruption references.

The NAB did not indicated the reasons of the investigation and inquiries conducted against the politicians and bureaucrats and said that the details of the investigations would be conveyed as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The NAB’s Executive Board approved holding of the investigations against ex-speaker Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and ex-commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Qadir Samejo.

While the inquiries have been approved against the ex-federal minister Syed Tanveerul Hasam Gilani, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Arif Ibrahim, officials of the National Police Foundation, Officials of the National TB Programme of Ministry of Health, Islamabad, officials of the Information Department of Sindh government, Officials of KDA, Karachi and Officials of Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot