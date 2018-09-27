Hanif Abbasi, Jhakrani to face NAB inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved holding inquiry against senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former federal minister Ijaz Jhakrani and senior PML-N leader from Rawalpindi Hanif Abbasi, who served as vice chairman of Punjab Sports Board.

The Executive Board of the NAB also approved inquiry against ex-commissioner Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaur Rehman, who is younger brother of Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB was held headed by its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal here Wednesday, which approved holding of 17 inquiries, 2 investigations and filing of four corruption references.

The NAB did not indicated the reasons of the investigation and inquiries conducted against the politicians and bureaucrats and said that the details of the investigations would be conveyed as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The NAB’s Executive Board approved holding of the investigations against ex-speaker Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and ex-commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Qadir Samejo.

While the inquiries have been approved against the ex-federal minister Syed Tanveerul Hasam Gilani, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Arif Ibrahim, officials of the National Police Foundation, Officials of the National TB Programme of Ministry of Health, Islamabad, officials of the Information Department of Sindh government, Officials of KDA, Karachi and Officials of Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.