PM for removing obstacles in Dasu Dam construction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday while discussing the obstacles in construction of Dasu Dam, directed that the issue of acquisition of land and settlement with its affected people should be resolved on priority basis in consultation with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and taking into account legitimate demands of the affected people.

The government will draw-up comprehensive plan for undertaking urban water schemes in all major cities of the country on priority basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Water Resources and Planning Division on Wednesday to do the needful in this regard while chairing a briefing on the ministry here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and said the plan must be formulated in coordination with provincial governments with delineated timelines.

The Prime Minister directed that Federal and Punjab governments should immediately start water supply schemes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi respectively. He said a comprehensive plan along with a legislative framework should be worked out for ensuring maximum utilisation of the surface water and reversing the existing trend of unabated pumping of groundwater. The prime minister was informed that the current water storage capacity of around 13.7 million acre feet is far below the international standards and needs to be enhanced on priority basis. He was also briefed about the progress on various development projects and construction of small, medium and large dams.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, and Adviser to PM Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Secretaries of Water Resources, Economic Affairs Division, Food Security & Research, Chairman Wapda and senior officers were present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Land Acquisition Act 1984 needs to be revisited in order to make it more relevant with the present time. He underscored the need for an integrated planning and enhanced coordination between relevant departments i.e. Wadpa, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Energy, Planning Division and other stakeholders while planning and execution of major projects of national importance. The Prime Minister also directed that a comprehensive plan should be formulated to promote off-grid solutions including harnessing of solar and wind potential of the country.