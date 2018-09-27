SC forms 2-member special bench for missing persons’ case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday formed a two-member special bench to hear missing persons’ case as well as monitoring the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the missing persons’ case constituted a two member special bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The chief justice said that the said special bench will study a report on missing persons' cases submitted in court by the Missing Persons Commission (MPC).

According to the MPC report, 3,519 cases out of the 5,349 it received in the current year have been resolved. The commission is currently working on the remaining 1,830 cases, the report added.

During the hearing the chief justice recalled that he had chaired on the matter, which was also attended by the heads of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI). The chief justice said it had been decided that the representatives of intelligence agencies in the commission will be of a brigadier’s rank or above. The chief justice noted that there is significant progress in the commission regarding the recovery of missing persons, therefore, all such cases should be referred to it.

Advocate Colonel (R) Inamul Rahim pointed out to the court that whenever commission, after the report of JIT, issues production order, it was never complied by the military establishment. At this, chief justice asked from registrar of commission who confirmed the same. Inamul Rahim further apprised the court that in the case of Javed Ghauri, commission twice issued production order, instead of compliance he was shifted to internment center. Later through media he said it was revealed that he was awarded death sentence by military court.

The chief justice then announced two member supervisory bench of SC to hold proceedings on monthly basis. He assured that in such like matters, complaint should be directly sent to him, if felt necessary. “I will myself supervise the process, the CJP said, adding that after such type of proceedings, where mothers are weeping for their children, we also can't sleep peacefully. I have given my message to all concerned and in future no junior officer should appear and a brigadier level officer should represent the agencies, the CJP said.