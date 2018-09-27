Reign of terror not be allowed to return: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited North Waziristan District (NWD) on Wednesday.

According to ISPR press release, the COAS was briefed on security situation, border management and progress of development works and rehabilitation of TDPs in the district.

Expressing his satisfaction, the COAS directed for continued focus on stability operations and socio-economic development so as to achieve enduring peace.

While interacting with troops, he commended officers and men for their courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice and said, "We shall never allow the reign of terror to return."

He said it is time for Waziristan and other new districts to flourish and progress.