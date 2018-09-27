Thu September 27, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 27, 2018

SLC names ODI squad

COLOMBO: After Angelo Mathews had been removed as Sri Lanka’s limited-overs captain, SLC has confirmed that he has been dropped from the squad entirely for the upcoming England ODIs due to fitness issues.

Also omitted were batsman Kusal Mendis, after an extended run of poor scores in the format, and fast bowler Suranga Lakmal. There was no place for left-arm spinning all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya, or offspinner Dilruwan Perera either.

In the squad, however, were fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who returned following another of his long injury layoffs, and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who had been left out of the original squad for the Asia Cup.

Mathews was dropped despite having Sri Lanka’s best ODI average over the past two years (out of batsmen who have scored more than 500 runs in that period), with coach Chandika Hathurusingha indicating that it was Mathews’ poor running between wickets that played a substantial role in his losing his place.

In Sri Lanka’s two matches in the Asia Cup, Mathews played a role in running out two of his partners — one in each game. Hathurusingha and the selectors contended that Mathews lacked the “cricket fitness” to field for 50 overs, then run between the wickets effectively.

Essentially the argument was that Mathews puts unfair pressure on team-mates, and frequently runs them out.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

Stand-bys: Shehan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Comments

