Congress clapped when Pak PM slammed Modi: Ram

ISLAMABAD: Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav attacked Congress saying party “clapped” when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised PM Narendra Modi.

Madhav recalled the incident when former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif had called ex-PM Manmohan Singh a ‘dehati aurat’ and Modi, serving as Gujarat’s chief minister, stood by his side. “Congress clapped when Imran Khan criticised PM Modi… when Nawaz Sharif called Dr Manmohan Singh a ‘dehati aurat’, we including Modi ji stood in support of PM,” Madhav was quoted as saying by ANI. He further said BJP has the idea of ‘undivided Bharat’ imbibed in its DNA. “No matter how much one tries, we will not even give away an inch of the Kashmir, we are ready to fight terrorism for the next 50 years. Madhav was speaking Tuesday at ‘Deen Dayal Smriti Vyakhyan’ programme in Jaipur.

The BJP has been targeting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ever since Imran Khan criticised Modi after the cancellation of talks between the neighbouring states. Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of peace dialogue; PM Imran said all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture”.