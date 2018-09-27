Indian SC allows live streaming of court proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to live streaming of court proceedings and said necessary rules balancing right of public and protecting dignity of litigants would be framed soon.

The apex court said it will bring in transparency and serve the public interest. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant, let people get first hand information about what is going on in court room proceedings,” said the SC while allowing live streaming of the court proceedings. The apex court had earlier termed the proposal of live streaming of the court proceedings as the “need of the hour”. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre on August 24, had said that live streaming could be introduced as a pilot project in the Chief Justice of India’s court on matters of constitutional importance and had submitted suggestions on the guidelines for live streaming of court proceedings.