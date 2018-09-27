India releases water in Sutlej

LAHORE: India released water in River Sutlej, leading to considerable increase in inflow from upstream of Ganda Singhwala near Kasur on Wednesday. The inflow was recorded at 45,000 cusecs (16.8ft) downstream of Ferozepur Headworks on Pakistani side on Wednesday evening (7pm), said an official of Flood Forecasting Division here. The flow shows rising trend and it may lead to 18ft, which is over 50,000 cusecs, he added. “We have informed administration concerned for keeping an eye on the situation and ensuring evacuation of people living in low lying areas wherever needed,” he maintained. It is learnt that India has released 56,000 cusecs of water from Ropar Headworks situation on Sutlej River. It was followed by three-day heavy downpour in Indian states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Resultantly, a consistent surge in water flows was witnessed in Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. A senior official of Pakistan Indus Water Commission said, “Sutlej River flow of day before yesterday is now reaching Ferozepur Headworks and into Pakistani side.” He hinted that water flow could show rising trend in next 24 hours. On the other hand, water inflow at River Ravi at Shahdara was 32,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening while flows showing falling tendency.