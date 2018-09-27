Three terrorists held in Shujabad

LAHORE: CTD team foiled terrorism plan in Shujabad by arresting three terrorists of LeJ/TTP. The team also recovered arms, explosives and weapons. A source informed that three terrorists of the proscribed organisation of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi were present near Shujabad district. After receiving information, CTD personnel reached the place and arrested terrorists namely M Afzal Muavia, Shaukat Hayat and M Sohail. They had planned attacking personnel/office of a law-enforcement agency in Multan. Four hand grenades and a rifle were recovered from their possession along with ammunition. A case has been registered at CTD police station Multan.