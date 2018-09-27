Cabinet body approves change in name of P&D board to P&D dept

LAHORE: The first meeting of Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee for Legislation was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat here Wednesday.

The provincial ministers for excise and taxation, higher education, youth affairs, Punjab chief secretary and other high-ranking officers were also present.

The meeting gave approval to changing the name of Planning & Development Board to Planning and Development Department. An additional secretary of BS-21 would head the P&D department, whereas, earlier, grade 22 officer was the chairman of Planning & Development Board.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government would not let waste the people’s money.

He said the government would bring back the looted money to the country to spend it on the welfare of people. He said that no extra burden of taxes would be put on the people.