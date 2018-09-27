Derogatory remarks: ECP writes Pemra against ARY, News One

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has written to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) against ARY News and News One television channels for alleged dissemination of wrong information and using derogatory language against the Election Commission.



In a letter, the Election Commission’s Director Public Relations Altaf Khan said that on September 24, ARY’s Sabir Shakir and Dr. Shahid Masood of News One did analysis of the prevailing political situation, wherein very derogatory and impertinent language was used against the Election Commission. “Needless to mention that the entire discourse on the distribution of reserved seats for women in the National Assembly was based on wrong, falsity and self-interpretation. A rebuttal had already been issued and a copy is attached herewith,” he said in the letter.

He noted the Election Commission has desired Pemra to ask these two channels as to why action not be taken against them for violation of Pemra laws. “This is without prejudice to any action under law,” he noted.